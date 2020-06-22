Angelina Jolie Wants Adoptive Parents to Learn From ‘Beautiful Mystery’ Surrounding Children

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Although discussing the distinction in between adopted and biological young children, the ‘Maleficent’ actress explains the significance of speaking with openness about the topic.

Angelina Jolie has realized from the “beautiful mystery” surrounding all of her adopted young children.

The 45-yr-outdated “Maleficent” actress and ex-husband Brad Pitt‘s 18-yr-outdated son Maddox Jolie-Pitt was adopted from Cambodia, their 16-yr-outdated son Pax was adopted from Vietnam, and 15-yr-outdated daughter Zahara was adopted from Ethiopia.

The former couple also shares 14-yr-outdated daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and 11-yr-outdated twins Knox and Vivienne.

Speaking to Vogue, the star says, “Each is a beautiful way of becoming family,” even though discussing the distinction in between adopted and biological young children.

“What is important is to speak with openness about all of it and to share. ‘Adoption’ and ‘orphanage’ are positive words in our home,” she explains. “With my adopted children, I can’t speak of pregnancy, but I speak with much detail and love about the journey to find them and what it was like to look in their eyes for the first time.”

Angelina continues: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land, that mystery, that gift, is so full. For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from.”

“They have roots that you do not. Honour them. Learn from them. It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world – you are entering each other’s worlds.”