Amy Schumer Encourages Sexual Harassment Victims to Reach Out by Sharing Personal Number

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘I Come to feel Pretty’ actress applauds the brave gals coming forward and sharing their stories immediately after comedian Chris D’Elia faced accusations of sexual harassment and grooming.

Amy Schumer has spoken out in assistance of brave gals coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment towards comedians.

The 39-12 months-previous “I Come to feel Quite” star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 20 to applaud the gals sharing their stories, immediately after comedian Chris D’Elia faced accusations of sexual harassment and grooming.

“Hey. Crazy time right? Lot goin on (sic),” she penned. “I just wanted to take a second to say how brave the women coming forward are about the mistreatment they have experienced at the hands of comedians or in any other profession.”

“Especially the ones who weren’t of legal age to consent. There are great men out there. And there are men who humiliate and abuse women and girls because of a power dynamic or because when they were that age girls wouldn’t talk to them.”

Amy continued: “Whatever your reasoning is, or was. We are watching you and we are all together now and we won’t accept this behavior whether you break the law or not. I’m here to talk if anyone needs any support. Reach out and I’ll try to help as best I can. My number is posted on my bio. In solidarity, Amy.”

“Undateable” star Chris, 40, hit the headlines on Wednesday immediately after a Twitter consumer named Simone Rossi shared screenshots of e mail exchanges she’d allegedly had with the funnyman back in 2014, when he seemingly attempted to solicit photographs of her and organize a meet up when she was just 16.

Subsequently, a amount of other anonymous females have come forward with their personal claims about D’Elia’s inappropriate perform above the many years, prompting the actor to tackle the accusations with TMZ.

In response, the star insisted he “never knowingly” pursued underage women, incorporating: “All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me.”