‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Recovering From COVID-19 at Home

The season 17 winner, who only produced it to the Leading 50 one particular season prior, is set to release the acoustic versions of ‘Ground I Grew Up On’ and ‘Let There Be Country’ on June 26.

Laine Hardy has joined a record of nation singers currently being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Whilst quite a few celebrated Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, the season 17 champion of “American Idol” announced he examined beneficial for COVID-19, but assured his followers that he is on the street to recovery at property.

The 19-yr-previous produced public about his problem by way of a submit he shared on each his Facebook web page and Instagram Story. “This wasn’t what I expected on the first day of summer,” he declared. “My doctor confirmed I have Coronavirus, but my symptoms are mild and I’m home recovering in quarantine. Y’all stay safe & healthy!”

Laine Hardy announced his COVID-19 diagnosis.

The Louisiana singer was one particular of individuals in the nation music local community recovering from the virus. Sturgill Simpson, Laura Bell Bundy, Ray Benson, Kalie Shorr and Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne had also conquer it. Joe Diffie and John Prine, nevertheless, succumbed to the problems triggered by the virus.

Hardy initial auditioned for the actuality singing competitors on season 16. At the time, he only managed to get into the Leading 50. When accompanying a buddy on her audition the subsequent season, he was persuaded by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie to give it an additional shot. He went on to beat Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

Because then, Hardy has launched two singles, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country”. He is set to release acoustic versions of the songs on Friday, June 26. In an Instagram announcement, he shared, “Y’all have shown these two songs a ton of support and it means so much to me. So to say thanks I’m releasing the acoustic versions of both songs next Friday (6/26) and bringing back the #vTour to celebrate with shows on 6/25 and 7/9.”

About the two songs, Hardy previously advised Folks, “The minute I heard ‘Ground I Grew Up On’ and ‘Let There Be Country’ I knew I wanted to record both songs.” He elaborated, “The lyrics remind me a lot of what it’s like growing up in Louisiana. Me and my cousin Trent, who’s now my drummer, would run around barefoot all the time, ride our ATVs and go fishing on Lake Maurepas. My favorite place to be is on the bayou. I hope when people hear these songs it reminds them of their childhood too.”