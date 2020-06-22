Amber Heard Seen With Bruises on Face and Neck When Johnny Depp Was Abroad

WENN/Arnold Wells

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor’s legal crew have made available a testimony by head concierge Trinity Esparza in his $50 million defamation lawsuit towards his ex-wife, who accused him of abuse.

Amber Heard was spotted with bruises when her ex-husband Johnny Depp was out of the nation, in accordance to a witness deposed by his legal crew.

Trinity Esparza, the head concierge at Los Angeles’ Eastern Columbia making, exactly where Depp owns a number of units, claims she only noticed hand marks on Heard’s neck two weeks following the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star allegedly threw a cell phone at her, reported Britain’s Everyday Mirror newspaper.

She states that she noticed a mark on the left side of the 34-12 months-outdated “Aquaman” star’s encounter, even though Heard previously claimed the alleged assault injured the proper side of her encounter. Esparza says she noticed a bruise on Heard’s cheek and two finger marks close to her neck in June – two weeks following the alleged incident with the cell phone on 21 Could.

“She dropped her keys down the elevator chute,” she testified, explaining how Heard obtained the marks. “She had bruises on her neck and a Band-Aid.”

Esparza also claims the 57-12 months-outdated actor was not even in the nation when Heard was injured.

The star’s attorney, Adam Waldman, says the deposition proves the “Sweeney Todd” star could not have injured his ex-wife, as she has claimed.

“It turns out, Amber Heard actually was damaged in June, 2016, with finger shaped marks on her throat, bandaged arm and a bruised left eye,” he tells the Mirror. “The one person we know did not do it is Johnny Depp, who had been on tour and out of the country for (two) weeks.”

The new proof comes as component of Trinity’s deposition in Depp’s $50 million (£40.five million) defamation suit towards the actress. Depp’s legal crew will also use her proof in his libel suit towards bosses at publishing firm Information United kingdom more than an post printed in The Sun. The actor is suing following editors at the British newspaper labelled him a “wife beater” in a 2018 post.