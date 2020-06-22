Ambassador Confirms American Among U.K. Stabbing Victims

(LONDON) — An American guy was between the 3 victims stabbed to death in a park in the English town of Studying that is getting taken care of as a terror assault, the U.S. ambassador to Britain confirmed Monday.

Ambassador Woody Johnson provided his “deepest condolences” to the households of individuals killed in the assault on June 20. A 25-yr-outdated guy who is believed to be the lone attacker is in custody but officials explained the motive for the carnage was unclear.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected,” Johnson explained. “We condemn the attack absolutely and have offered our assistance to British law enforcement.”

3 men and women have been killed and 3 some others significantly wounded in the stabbing assault Saturday evening in Forbury Gardens park in Studying, a town of 200,000 men and women 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London.

The Philadelphia Inquirer named the American victim as Joe Ritchie-Bennett, a buddy of James Furlong, a background instructor named by his college as a single of the victims.

Ritchie-Bennett was 39 and had moved to England from the U.S. close to 15 many years in the past. His father, Robert Ritchie, explained his son worked for a law company in London ahead of taking a career about 10 many years in the past at a Dutch pharmaceutical corporation that had its British headquarters in Studying.

Britain’s official terrorism risk degree stays at “substantial” immediately after the assault.

