Amazon to End Support for Its Dash Wand Shopping Device

Amazon will finish help for its Dash Wand gadget on July 21st, 2020.

The on the internet purchasing giant launched the Dash Wand in 2014, permitting AmazonFresh consumers to buy foods products by scanning barcodes on solutions that you have, but could run out of quickly. If you did not have a barcode to scan, you could only location an buy by speaking into the Wand’s microphone. The 2nd model, which launched in 2017, also answered any inquiries that you fired at it, with the replies spoken by Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

Amazon just lately sent out emails to warn recent Wand consumers of the device’s imminent demise. In the message, it also encouraged folks to dispose of it by way of Amazon’s recycling plan.

The Dash Wand, which managed a three/five rating on Amazon’s web page, landed a 12 months just before the Dash Button, a modest Wi-Fi-linked gadget that linked to a specific family solution this kind of as laundry detergent or toilet paper. So when you noticed that you had been near to operating out, you only pressed the button to buy additional. But Amazon ended help for the Dash Button in 2019.

Why is the business ending help for the Dash Wand? Almost certainly for the exact same explanation it stopped supporting the Dash Button. In latest many years, the business has witnessed an raise in substitute ordering approaches, mostly by means of Alexa-powered wise speakers. Its Dash Replenishment function, which incorporates the technologies into numerous family appliances, could have also been a issue. In other phrases, it appears very likely that handful of folks are nevertheless utilizing the Dash Wand to buy their groceries.

When you will no longer be capable to use the Wand to location an buy on Amazon, it is not clear if you will nevertheless be capable to use it as a virtual assistant.

has reached out to Amazon for comment on this matter, and also asked for confirmation on why it has selected to finish help for the Dash Wand now. We will update this piece when we hear back.

