Amanda Seyfried Weighs in on a Possible Mamma Mia 3 Movie

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her ideas on a doable third movie in the Mamma Mia series.

The actress, who portrayed character Sophie in the beloved 2008 film musical and 2018’s Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once again, not too long ago spoke out about the notion of Mamma Mia 3 and if she’d want to indicator up for an additional movie in the franchise.

Speaking to Collider about how supporters loved 2018’s follow-up movie, which was the two a prequel and a sequel, Seyfried shared, “Well it’s a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything.”

In Mamma Mia! Right here We Go Once again, supporters realized that Sophie’s mom Donna (Meryl Streep) had passed away, just as viewers have been obtaining to know much more about her character’s younger many years.