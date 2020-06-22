Alphabet Inc. Workers Petition Google To Stop Selling G-Suite To Police Departments – San Francisco

OAKLAND ( SF) – Additional than 1600 staff at Alphabet Inc. petitioned the mother or father company’s Google unit to cease operating with police departments, in accordance a report.

The staff want Google to cease offering e-mail and other companies to police departments, and as a substitute, join the “millions who want to defang and defend” them, in accordance to Reuters information company.

The petition cites the sale of Google’s G Suite bundle, which contains e-mail, document editing and file storage, to police in New York state.

“We should not be in the business of profiting from racist policing,” the Google petition stated.

The petition is element of a expanding demand for police reforms due to the fact the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black guy killed by a Minneapolis police officer, was captured on video and sparked protests all over the planet.

Google has not commented on the petition, in accordance to Reuters.