Alexandra Burke Recalls Being Told to Ditch Identity as Black Artist After Winning ‘The X Factor U.K

Speaking her reality in a candid video, the ‘Bad Boys’ singer admits she was when ordered to ‘bleach her skin’ in addition to be currently being informed she would have to perform ’10 occasions more difficult than a white artist’.

Former “The X Factor” winner Alexandra Burke was ordered to “bleach her skin” immediately after locating fame in the Television talent contest.

The “Bad Boys” hitmaker, 31, won the demonstrate in 2008 but, speaking in a candid Instagram video, she exposed she was informed she would have to perform “10 times harder than a white artist” as she started recording her debut album.

Delving into the “microaggressions” she expert from several music label executives during her occupation and how she has struggled, Alexandra explained she was even informed to “smile more on Instagram because you come across as aggressive”.

“The music industry is such a funny little place,” she thorough. “I love singing, I love what I do but if it wasn’t for the love that I have for music I definitely wouldn’t be in this industry.”

“A few reasons are, when I won the X Factor I was told, ‘Right, because you are black, you are going to have to work ten times harder than a white artist, because of the colour of your skin… You can’t have braids, you can’t have an afro.’ You can’t have anything that basically is my identity: ‘You have to have hair, for example, that appeals to white people so they can understand you better’.”

She extra: “That was so hard to digest. I was told to bleach my skin and that was something I refused to do.”

The “Start Without You” star also opened up about the abuse she acquired from trolls when she competed on ballroom dancing Television demonstrate “Strictly Come Dancing” and injured herself, insisting: “How I acquired by it, now I seem back and I have no concept, no concept.

“I don’t even like thinking about that experience at all. But thankfully, my family and friends got me through it and the amazing fans that supported me.”

She went on to urge followers to “speak your truth”, including: “That’s all we’ve got. We have one life.”