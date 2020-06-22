50 Cent Clowns Nemesis Ja Rule Over His House Party Booking Gig

Instagram

Immediately after Ja will take to his Instagram account to announce that he makes it possible for men and women to guide him for a personal residence celebration, the 'Power" star and creator does not waste time to troll him.

50 Cent is not setting up to finish his feud with Ja Rule. Immediately after the latter took to his Instagram acount to announce that he makes it possible for men and women to guide him to carry out for a personal residence celebration, the “Energy” star/creator did not waste time to troll him.

“Thanks for all the love!!! If you want an exclusive experience such as this book me on ICONN.ME/JARULE COVID Safe personal performances…,” Ja wrote on Sunday, June 21. “FYI I’m not cheap lmao!!! LINK IN BIO…#ChessnotCheckers #ICONN Posted @withregram @queenjac_ I def did the jlo hop infront of @jarule while he performed Summer 2020 starting off litttttttt #ICONN.”

It did not get lengthy just before Fiddy observed the publish and clowned Ja on his very own web page. The “In Da Club” star reposted a fan video featured a headline that go through, “50 Cent Gonna Have a Field With This One. Ja Rule Spotted at a House Party Gig.”

Captioning the clip, Fofty wrote, “If you don’t want to end up doing private birthday parties for 15 people. stay out of my way, OK. #bransoncognac.#lecheminduroi.”

“Cmon It’s too early in LA for this,” one particular of Fifty’s followers commented, when an additional one particular identified as him “savage.” Slamming Ja, a particular person mentioned, “They not even minding him.”

Even so, some men and women came into Ja’s defense. “A check is a check! He prob got more paid for that little gig than most make in a few months,” one particular argued. Another person else, meanwhile, took a jab at 50 in excess of his nasty beef with his son Marquise Jackson. “Damn you post this yet he can post a pic with all his kids today…. how about you 50?? Happy Father’s Day,” wrote the consumer.

Fiddy and Ja Rule started off back in 1999 when Ja was robbed at gunpoint for his chain in Southside Jamaica, Queens. Fiddy then claimed that Ja noticed him at a club with the culprit only weeks later on. Ja admitted to staying robbed but he denied seeing 50 with the culprit. Even more producing items worse was when J and Murder Inc. rapper Black Kid had been arrested when 50 was stabbed at Hit Factory recording studio in New York.