5 Past, Present Governors Release PSA Urging Californians To Wear Face Masks – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s present and previous governors place politics aside to seem in a public support announcement, urging folks to put on masks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Masks are now essential in all of California’s public spaces and outside when a distance of 6 feet can not be maintained. But encounter masks have turn into politicized, in particular amid the supporters of President Trump, who has refused to seem in public sporting a mask in spite of CDC suggestions.

But masks have apparently united governors Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson.

Wear your mask. Support slow the spread of #COVID19. Just do it. pic.twitter.com/ZvCmkQAWrL — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 22, 2020

At the starting of the video, Schwarzenegger — a Republican — acknowledges, “Hey, maybe you didn’t vote for me.” The governor he succeeded in a recall election, Democrat Gray Davis, then says, “Arnold, news flash — I voted for Gray Davis.”

Newsom seems following and says that no matter who they voted for, or whether or not they voted at all, it does not adjust the truth that Californians search out for just about every other.

Brown, also a Democrat, seems following in a mask, acknowledging that no one particular likes to put on masks. Wilson — a Republican — factors out that masks have come a lengthy way from when they had been worn nearly like a cone all around just the nose.

“This is not about being weak,” Schwarzenegger — who grew to become popular as a entire body builder, says.

The ad then goes on to say that sporting encounter masks are about fighting coronavirus, maintaining folks protected, and obtaining Californians back to operate.