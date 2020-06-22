4 Injured In North Minneapolis Shooting Monday Afternoon

MINNEAPOLIS () — At least 4 persons have been shot in a north Minneapolis incident Monday afternoon.

In accordance to police, the incident occurred at the 1600 block of North Morgan Avenue.

Officers arrived all around two:30 p.m. and identified one particular man or woman critically injured. 3 some others have been transported to the hospital with injuries, as effectively.

Two of individuals shot have non-existence threatening injuries, and one particular man or woman was listed in crucial but steady problem. The extent of the injuries on the fourth man or woman have not nevertheless been reported.

No one particular is at present in custody. Police are nevertheless investigating.