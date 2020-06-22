32 Psych Guest Stars You Totally Forgot About

Although you may possibly not be capable to see the potential like Shawn Spencer (pretends) to, that does not imply you cannot appreciate the previous!

As we excitedly wait for the Psych two film to arrive to Peacock, NBC’s new streaming support, on July 15th, we have been reminiscing on Psych‘s eight-season run that brought us a single of our favourite, witty Television friendships.

When we weren’t smiling at the Shawn and Gus’ buddy-cop adventures, we have been enjoying all of the celebrities who guest starred on the series’ prolonged run.

To celebrate, we have rounded up 32 of individuals stars who graced the demonstrate, which include names like Molly Ringwald, Kenan Thompson, Tony Hale and Freddie Prinze Jr.

We also noticed the demonstrate characteristics arcs with actors like Kerry Washington and Jane Lynch in advance of they went on to their personal iconic roles on Scandal and Glee, respectively.