1945: The Battle of Okinawa Ends

GUAM, June 21 — Organized Japanese resistance on Okinawa was officially declared ended final evening when Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Pacific Fleet Commander, announced that “the battle of Okinawa has been won.” Aspects of the 6th Marine Division had reached Ara Cape, southernmost tip of Okinawa, and only two smaller enemy groups remained to be annihilated.
Conquest of the sixty-7 square-mile island was completed immediately after eighty-two days of the costliest fighting of the Pacific. For the 5th Fleet and 10th Army the selling price was higher. Not because Pearl Harbor has the Navy taken this kind of losses — thirty-one particular ships, sunk up to June 16 and fifty-4, which includes 4 massive units, broken.
[The United Press said that a total of 87,343 Japanese dead had been counted through Tuesday, and that 2,565 troops of the enemy had surrendered.]
Just about every one particular knew that Okinawa would be bitterly defended. No other island wrested from Japan because the offensive’s begin has had this kind of massive strategic relevance. Appropriately designed as an air base, Okinawa in our hands will lower off Formosa from Japan and allow blockade of the North China Yellow Sea and Corean Straits.
Reservists Battle Properly
It was anticipated that Okinawa would be defended by two armies mustering probably 60,000 fight effectives and 10,000 to 15,000 support troops. We did not know that enemy units have been swollen past typical power by the absorption of Okinawa reservists who fought practically as effectively as the Japanese.
This miscalculation of the enemy — early admitted by the 10th Army’s late commander, Common Simon Bolivar Buckner Jr. — and an unexpectedly stout defense of Shuri have been causes why the campaign dragged on so prolonged.
Only by a regular stream of replacements was Common Buckner, who was killed in action only final Sunday, ready to retain his divisions at fighting power, so grim was the casualty toll in frontal assaults on successive ridges over Shuri. The 96th Division suffered the heaviest reduction, but all some others — the 77th, 27th and 1st and 6th Marines — also suffered extreme attrition.
