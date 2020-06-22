1945: The Battle of Okinawa Ends

Credit score… Global Herald Tribune

Unique to the European Edition.

GUAM, June 21 — Organized Japanese resistance on Okinawa was officially declared ended final evening when Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, Pacific Fleet Commander, announced that “the battle of Okinawa has been won.” Aspects of the 6th Marine Division had reached Ara Cape, southernmost tip of Okinawa, and only two smaller enemy groups remained to be annihilated.

Conquest of the sixty-7 square-mile island was completed immediately after eighty-two days of the costliest fighting of the Pacific. For the 5th Fleet and 10th Army the selling price was higher. Not because Pearl Harbor has the Navy taken this kind of losses — thirty-one particular ships, sunk up to June 16 and fifty-4, which includes 4 massive units, broken.

[The United Press said that a total of 87,343 Japanese dead had been counted through Tuesday, and that 2,565 troops of the enemy had surrendered.]

Just about every one particular knew that Okinawa would be bitterly defended. No other island wrested from Japan because the offensive’s begin has had this kind of massive strategic relevance. Appropriately designed as an air base, Okinawa in our hands will lower off Formosa from Japan and allow blockade of the North China Yellow Sea and Corean Straits.