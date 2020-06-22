19 Tarrant County Jail Inmates, 7 Workers Test Positive For COVID-19 – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Well worth () – Out of four,444 inmates in the Tarrant County Jail’s 3 amenities, 19 have examined beneficial for the coronavirus as of Monday.

7 jail workforce members also examined beneficial.

Prior to final week’s testing, specialists warned that in the sort of setting staying examined, they could anticipate about three.five% of the exams to come back beneficial. But, in accordance to Lt. Jennifer Gabbert with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Workplace, only .six% (significantly less than one%) examined beneficial amongst inmates and jail employees.

“Though we hate that anyone has this illness, we are glad it is so few. All of those individuals have been quarantined and are being cared for and precautions to prevent further spread continue,” stated Gabbert. “We know these numbers are a direct result of the cleanliness of our facilities and the COVID protocols put in place soon after the pandemic began.”