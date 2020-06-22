14 Doggone Adorable Secrets about Disney’s Lady and the Tramp

“The Lion King” vs. Beyonce: Who Sang or Mentioned it?

The sweetest tale of puppy enjoy you ever did hear was inspired by a actual-lifestyle Springer Spaniel named Lady Nell the 2nd.

The yr was 1937 and Walt Disney and his crew at Walt Disney Productions had been off to function on their first function movie, Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs. Character designer and story artist Joe Grant, meanwhile, was adjusting to his new part as dad, finding along the way that his purebred pup was really a quite sound nanny to his non-furry kid.

Inspired, the New York City native has explained, “Ideas began to flow in form of drawings and story situations. One drawing in particular was especially poignant and I showed it to Walt. He gave us a big ‘OK’ to develop Lady’s story into a feature, with the addition of Tramp to give the story a touch of romance.”

Nicely, scorching puppy!

Except when Walt noticed the draft—involving a going to grandmother and her troublesome cats that try to frame Lady for, amid other items, consuming the pet canary—he wasn’t convinced it was the cat’s meow.