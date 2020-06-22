1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt In Downtown Minneapolis Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS () — 1 guy is dead and one more is critically harm immediately after a stabbing late Monday afternoon in downtown Minneapolis.

Police say it occurred at about four:45 p.m. on the Nicollet Mall involving 5th and 6th streets. The preliminary investigation says 3 guys who knew just about every other had been strolling along the mall when an argument broke out. 1 of the guys stabbed the other two ahead of fleeing on foot.

Each victims had been taken to Hennepin Healthcare, in which one particular guy died from his injuries. Police feel the attacker, who is not in custody, may well have sought therapy at one more hospital. The investigation is on-going.

Inside 3 hrs of the stabbings, eight folks have also been shot in Minneapolis. Monday’s attacks are just the most recent in a spate of violence all through the city, which includes the fatal shooting of a teen Sunday evening, and a mass shooting in Uptown early Sunday morning that left one particular guy dead and 11 injured.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo spoke to the information media early Monday evening about the rise in violence. Frey mentioned various law enforcement companies, which includes the FBI and the Minnesota State Patrol, will be aiding Minneapolis police in the energy to restore buy.