Youth Groups Organize Protest Against Racial Inequality In The Crenshaw District – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group of youthful individuals from across the Los Angeles place came collectively on Saturday in the Crenshaw District for a protest towards racial inequality.

Attendees expressed themselves by way of song and spoken word.

“I am not okay. I am angry and I am tired. I am a fed-up young black woman in America,” a single participant mentioned. “I am not okay today because the future of my future son is unclear. The battle he would have to fight has been caused by hatred and fear.”

The occasion was place collectively by one Shine Youth, an organization aimed at serving the youth of the LA-place, alongside other nearby organizations.

one Shine Youth was founded by Keli and Terence Berry, a dancer and spoken word poet, respectively.

“We came together — three different community organizations: Crenshaw YMCA, Children Striving Together and 1 Shine Youth — and we’ve given the youth an opportunity to go out into the world and let them know that their voices are in need of being heard,” Keli Berry mentioned.

Organizers say children and teenagers are feeling the momentum of movements calling for racial justice and they want to make positive there is a platform offered for youth to express themselves.

“I really want people to know it’s hard to live as a black person in America… odds are against you,” a single of the youth participants mentioned. “It does not mean that we are going to stop here.”