Your Monday Briefing

China-U.S. feud in excess of coronavirus heats up

China on Sunday temporarily suspended poultry imports from a U.S. slaughterhouse in which staff have been contaminated with the coronavirus, a day soon after President Trump blamed China for latest U.S. financial troubles, saying the nation “sent us the plague.”

As China battles an outbreak in Beijing, the United States has witnessed the amount of every day new scenarios rise in 18 states across the South, West and Midwest. 7 states hit single-day situation information on Saturday, and 5 other folks hit information earlier in the week. The nation has witnessed additional than two.two million infections, and additional than 119,000 men and women have died — by far the most in the planet on each counts.

Globally, scenarios are increasing quickly. Reviews of every day new scenarios started surpassing 100,000 a day in May possibly, but spiked previous 176,000 in excess of the weekend.

Right here are our most current updates and maps on the outbreak.

In other developments:

The British government mentioned Sunday it would look for higher powers to act towards foreign takeovers of vaccine companies and other well being-connected firms to make certain that they do not threaten Britain’s potential to deal with a public well being crisis like the pandemic.

Australia’s 2nd most populous state, Victoria, has reimposed some restrictions and extended its state of emergency to July 19, as it battles a spike in infections.

New York City has employed three,000 condition detectives and situation monitors for its speak to-tracing system, but the energy has gotten off to a troubling commence.

A research of the wildlife trade in 3 provinces in southern Vietnam has generated notable confirmation for a single underlying objection to the wildlife trade in Asia: The trading delivers an great possibility for coronaviruses in a single animal to infect one more.

The Occasions is delivering totally free accessibility to substantially of our coronavirus coverage, and our Coronavirus Briefing newsletter — like all of our newsletters — is totally free. Please take into account supporting our journalism with a subscription.