Winona Ryder Recalls Mel Gibson Calling Her ‘Oven Dodger’ and Dissing Her Gay Friend at Party

The ‘Stranger Things’ actress remembers receiving angry following an awkward experience with the ‘Braveheart’ actor at a Hollywood get together the place he dissed her and her gay good friend.

Winona Ryder has extra to Mel Gibson‘s terrible popularity as an anti-Semite by revealing he the moment referred to her as an “oven dodger” at a get together.

The 48-12 months-previous actress was speaking to the Sunday Occasions about her experiences with anti-Semitism inside the film sector when she recalled an awkward experience with the “Braveheart” star, who upset Jews when remarks he created to a Jewish police officer for the duration of a drink driving arrest in 2006 went public.

“We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends, and Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we’re all talking and he said to my friend, who’s gay, ‘Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?’ ” Ryder informed the newspaper. “And then some thing came up about Jews, and he explained, ‘You’re not an oven dodger, are you?’ ”

Winona unveiled Mel later on experimented with to apologise to her, but she was notably upset by his remarks as she had family members members who died in the Nazi concentration camps for the duration of the Holocaust.

“I do identify (as Jewish),” she explained. “It’s a hard thing for me to talk about because I had family who died in the camps, so I’ve always been fascinated with that time.”

Winona went on to reveal she the moment misplaced a film purpose due to the fact producers felt she looked “too Jewish.”

”There are instances when folks have explained, ‘Wait, you happen to be Jewish? But you happen to be so very!'” she added. “There was a film that I was up for a extended time in the past, it was a time period piece, and the studio head, who was Jewish, explained I looked ‘too Jewish’ to be in a blue-blooded family members.”