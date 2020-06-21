Will Smith Opens Up About Parenting Daughter Willow Smith: ”She Introduced Me to Feelings”

For a exclusive Father’s Day edition of Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Speak, Will Smith is joining his wife on the red sofa for an intimate 1-on-1 conversation about parenting.

From the lessons they’ve realized as mothers and fathers, the failures they’ve had to conquer and what their youngsters have taught them by it all, Will is opening about his journey to fatherhood. Throughout their candid conversation, Jada asked Will, “When do you think your fatherhood instincts kicked in?”

“From the time I was six years old, I wanted to be a father,” Will responded. “I loved how my family was but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father’s parenting that I wanted to correct. By the time I was ten years old, I remember looking at my father and thinking that I could do it better than him.”

He went on, “My father had a little bit of a temper. I was a gentle kid, like, I was not a kid that you had to slap or punch or beat. So growing up in a household where physical aggression was approved of, that really chaffed my hide. That hurt my spirit.”

And for Will, getting to be a father for the very first time was a transformative encounter. The Pursuit of Happyness actor acquired emotional when reflecting on getting to be a father to the very first time at the age of 24 to his very first born Trey Smith.