WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

GENEVA — The Globe Well being Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at additional than 183,000 new cases in the most up-to-date 24 hrs.

The UN overall health company explained Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the U.S. subsequent at 36,617. More than 15,400 came in in India.

Authorities explained increasing situation counts can reflect several aspects like additional widespread testing as very well as broader infection.

General in the pandemic, WHO reported eight,708,008 cases — 183,020 in the final 24 hrs — with 461,715 deaths around the world, with a every day increase of four,743.

Much more than two-thirds of people new deaths have been reported in the Americas.

In Spain, officials ended a nationwide state of emergency right after 3 months of lockdown, enabling its 47 million residents to freely travel all over the nation for the 1st time given that March 14. The nation also dropped a 14-day quarantine for site visitors from Britain and the 26 European nations that let visa-free of charge travel.

But there was only a trickle of vacationers at Madrid-Barajas Airport, which on a standard June day would be bustling.

“This freedom that we now have, not having to justify our journey to see our family and friends, this was something that we were really looking forward to,” Pedro Delgado, 23, explained right after arriving from Spain’s Canary Islands.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged persons to consider highest precautions: “The virus can return and it can hit us again in a second wave, and we have to do whatever we can to avoid that at all cost.”

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump explained Saturday the U.S. has examined 25 million persons, but the “bad part” is that it observed additional cases.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump explained. “So I explained to my persons, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’″

White Home trade adviser Peter Navarro explained on CNN that Trump was getting “tongue-in-cheek” and produced the comment in a “light mood.”

Democratic rival Joe Biden’s campaign accused Trump of “putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people.”

The U.S. has the world’s highest variety of reported infections, above two.two million, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000, in accordance to Johns Hopkins. Well being officials say robust testing is very important for monitoring outbreaks and preserving the virus in check out.

In England, lockdown restrictions prevented druids, pagans and celebration-goers on Sunday from viewing the sun rise at the ancient circle of Stonehenge to mark the summertime solstice, the longest day of the yr in the Northern Hemisphere. English Heritage, which runs the web-site, livestreamed it alternatively. A handful of persons gathered outdoors the fence.

“You can’t cancel the sunrise,” druid Arthur Pendragon informed the BBC.

The variety of confirmed virus cases is nevertheless expanding quickly not only in the U.S. but in Brazil, South Africa and other nations, in particular in Latin America.

Brazil’s Well being Ministry explained the complete variety of cases had risen by additional than 50,000 in a day. President Jair Bolsonaro has been downplaying the dangers even as his nation has witnessed practically 50,000 fatalities, the 2nd-highest death toll in the planet.

South Africa reported a a single-day higher of nearly five,000 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths. Regardless of the increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a even more loosening of a single of the world’s strictest lockdowns. Casinos, attractiveness salons and sit-down restaurant support will reopen.

In the United States, the virus seems to be spreading across the West and South. Arizona reported above three,100 new infections, just brief of Friday’s record, and 26 deaths. Nevada also reported a new higher of 445 cases.

In Europe, a single meatpacking plant in Germany has had above one,000 cases, so the regional government issued a quarantine for all six,500 staff, managers and relatives members.

In Asia, China and South Korea reported new coronavirus cases Sunday in outbreaks that threatened to set back their recoveries.

Chinese authorities recorded 25 new confirmed cases — 22 in Beijing. In the previous week, Beijing tightened travel controls by requiring everyone who needs to depart the Chinese capital, a city of 20 million persons, to demonstrate evidence they examined damaging for the virus.

In South Korea, practically 200 infections have been traced to workers at a door-to-door revenue organization in Seoul, and at least 70 other infections are tied to a table tennis club there. But South Korean officials are reluctant to enforce more powerful social distancing to prevent hurting the economic system.

