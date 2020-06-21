Watch Tinashe, Matthew Morrison and More Share the Best Advice They Got From Their Dads

As the saying goes, father understands ideal. And these celebs certainly know that to be correct.

In honor of Father’s Day, Andy Grammer, Mishel Prada, Romeo Miller and a lot more shared the lessons they discovered from their dads that assisted them develop into the superstars they are right now.

“When I was younger, my dad would always tell me that I never actually worked at anything that I got in my life,” Tinashe told E! Information in the video over. “I’d be like, ‘What are you talking about? I work hard on everything.’ And he’d be like, ‘No actually, you are able to get by on your talent at all times and that’s been great, but imagine all the things that you would have accomplished if you actually put in the work?’ And it took me a lot of years, until I was older, to realize that he was absolutely right.”