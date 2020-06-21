Virgil van Dijk says Premier League title win can take some Liverpool players to ‘next level’

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk believes lifting the Premier League title this summer time is precisely what some of the club’s players will need to get even much better. He also thinks the club is desperate to carry positive momentum into the 2020-21 campaign.

The Reds return to action Sunday towards Everton and will need just two much more wins to wrap up the league title following an nearly great campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side, which fell quick this 12 months in its bid to repeat as Champions League titlist, has dropped just 4 factors in the league and boasts the greatest defense in the competitors.

“We have not won the title yet. We have not won anything yet. But the aim is to start next season in the same fashion,” van Dijk was quoted as saying by the Day-to-day Mail. “We can be a group that can retain progressing. We have players who can progress and make major actions in their advancement. Winning the league would be a major encounter that could take them to the upcoming degree.

“We can obtain that initial and foremost this season and then we will see what can come about upcoming season. If we win the title this season, we will attempt to retain it. That is what we are aiming for but absolutely everyone understands how challenging it is to retain the title, particularly in England, and we are not there this season but. We experimented with to retain our Champions League title and it wasn’t achievable. It is really challenging.

“We will try to focus on the nine games we have left but we hope to set the pace for the rest of next season with the title behind our name and defend the title as well.”

The Reds’ looming triumph will be bittersweet to some extent with no followers permitted to attend matches, but van Dijk stressed they ought to accept the scenario. He admitted he was uncertain at a single level no matter whether the season would be finished.

“I know how long our fans have been waiting for this, but unfortunately it’s something we all have to deal with that they won’t be able to be there if it happens,” he explained.

“We’ve noticed clubs winning cups by now in other nations and everyone is receiving on with it. For me, winning the Premier League and lifting that trophy would be a dream come correct. We have been really shut final 12 months and we are really shut this 12 months, considerably closer than we have been final 12 months. We have 9 video games to go and we will attempt to win all of them. That is our aim.

“The most critical matter in lifestyle is overall health and we all had to deal with the suspension of the season and absolutely everyone had the feeling there would be a time when we completed the season.

“It was unusual to cease so abruptly and currently being in the unknown. Not figuring out when we will start off yet again. At times individuals have been placing points in the media saying the league must be canceled. You go through these points simply because you have a lot of time to go through when there is abruptly no football currently being played.

“I wasn’t worried but being left in the dark, not knowing what was going to happen, personally I hate that. You ask questions to certain people who know what is happening behind the scenes and it was pretty clear there was no option at all to cancel the league. So you try to make sure you stay fit, do all the right things and make sure you are even more ready than before when the league resumes.”