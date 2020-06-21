Video emerges of Eagles’ Dallas Goedert getting sucker punched at restaurant

Eagles tight finish Dallas Goedert is “fine” following getting sucker punched at a restaurant, ESPN reviews.

Mitchell Republic has much more facts on the incident:

Police have been referred to as to The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen just following one a.m. on a report of “people busting glasses and have busted heads,” in accordance to archived regional police scanner visitors reviewed by Forum Information Services. Police radioed in shortly following from the scene to run Goedert’s ID, and individuals of two other guys.

Mitchell Republic also reviews an “ambulance was called for what was identified as a 24-year-old male who was unconscious but breathing.” The publication could not report if that man or woman was Goedert. NJ.com reviews Goedert was “evaluated at a hospital as a precaution.”

NJ.com also adds Goedert was at the restaurant with his relatives. ESPN reported a suspect was arrested in the aftermath.

Video of the altercation leaked on the web later on.

Additional: Brett Favre compares Colin Kaepernick to Pat Tillman

Avonte Maddox and Lane Johnson, Goedert’s teammates on the Eagles, shared his ideas on the scenario Saturday evening.

Yeah, fortunate I wasn’t there. Would have been some difficulties deadass. — Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) June 20, 2020

The Zoo Bar declined to comment on the scenario to numerous shops. The Eagles advised NJ.com they have been mindful of the incident, but declined even further comment.