Victoria’s rise in cases puts July interstate travel dates in doubt

Victoria’s spike in coronavirus cases could delay the return of complete interstate travel, just days following tens of 1000’s of Australians snatched up heavily discounted flights scheduled for states’ proposed reopening dates.

Queensland has these days confirmed its health-related officials are at present reviewing the condition in Victoria, but would not say no matter if its July 10 reopening date would hold.

Premier Daniel Andrews was forced to reimpose some restrictions yesterday , with the state’s COVID-19 situation numbers now the highest they’ve been in far more than two months following 4 days of double-digit development.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles mentioned the spike confirmed Queensland had manufactured the suitable get in touch with in trying to keep borders closed, regardless of developing strain from the federal and NSW governments and state opposition to reopen.

“It is the border controls that we have put in place that mean we can ease restrictions here in Queensland while Victoria experiences what is potentially a second wave,” Mr Miles advised a press conference this morning.

Mr Miles labelled the Queensland LNP’s get in touch with to open up borders as “reckless” and mentioned Labor remained steadfast on borders staying closed until finally at least July 10.

“Anyone calling for those border restrictions to be lifted right now would effectively be calling for us to stop the easing of other restrictions,” he mentioned.

“If anyone… thinks about what that would mean for Queensland right now, then I think the egg is probably on their face.”

Queensland will announce its determination on border reopenings at the finish of June.

From midnight on Sunday to July 12, Victorians will only be ready to have 5 men and women at their properties. Outside gatherings will be limited to 10.

Cafes, dining establishments and pubs had been set to be permitted 50 patrons at one particular on Monday, up from 20 at present. That will also be place on hold until finally July 12.

Far more than half of the new Victorian cases given that the finish of April have come from family members members spreading it to their family members.

Western Australia’s government has maintained its hardline border closure will continue to be for as extended as there is sustained neighborhood spread of the virus in the eastern states.

Premier Mark McGowan has refused to place a date on welcoming interstate guests and is most likely to more ease restrictions inside WA ahead of opening the border.

South Australia is due to reopen on July 20 but its government is closely monitoring the condition in Victoria and has not ruled out staying closed.

“We will not open our borders to Victoria unless it is safe to do so,” Overall health Minister Stephen Wade mentioned on Saturday.

“Our number one priority is the health of South Australians.”

The AFL was forced to postpone Sunday’s match involving Essendon and Melbourne following Bombers defender Conor McKenna examined good.