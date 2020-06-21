Victoria records ‘concerning’ spike in new COVID-19 cases

By < class="text--">21 Jun 2020 21:52

Did teenagers, TikTok consumers and supporters of Korean pop music troll the president of the United States?

For a lot more than a week just before Donald Trump’s very first campaign rally in 3 months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, these tech-savvy groups opposing the president mobilized to reserve tickets for an occasion they had no intention of attending. (Affiliate Link)

Whilst it can be unlikely they had been accountable for the minimal turnout, their antics may possibly have inflated the campaign’s expectations for attendance numbers that led to Saturday’s disappointing present.

“My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens,” veteran Republican campaign strategist Steve Schmidt tweeted on Saturday. The tweet garnered a lot more than 100,000 likes and several responses from individuals who say they or their children did the identical.

Schmidt identified as the rally an “unmitigated disaster” — days immediately after Trump campaign chairman Brad Parscale tweeted that a lot more than a million individuals requested tickets for the rally by means of Trump’s campaign site.

Andrew Bates, a spokesperson for Trump’s Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, mentioned the turnout was a signal of weakening voter help. “Donald Trump has abdicated leadership and it is no surprise that his supporters have responded by abandoning him,” he mentioned.