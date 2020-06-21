Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, DA’s Office Employees Arrested In Vandalism Of Black Lives Matter Sign – Los Angeles

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Non-sworn Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County District Attorney’s Office workers have been between the 3 individuals arrested this weekend in the vandalism of a Black Lives Matter indicator in Thousand Oaks.

Authorities explained Craig Anderson, Jeffrey Moore and Darrin Stone vandalized the indicator, which has been displayed along a fence on Westlake Boulevard for the previous 3 weeks, on separate events. The proprietor of the indicator positioned a safety camera close by.

In accordance to the VCSO, on May possibly 31, Anderson is accused of cutting the indicator down and was going to eliminate it from the spot when he observed the camera and left the indicator at the scene. Anderson will work as a non-sworn investigative assistant at the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Police explained Moore stopped by the indicator on June 11 and sprayed graffiti on it. He was allegedly driving a perform truck that led to his identification as a suspect.

Stone, who serves as a non-sworn worker for VCSO as a services technician for the Pre-Trial Detention Facility in Ventura and has worked for the sheriff’s workplace because 2005, is accused of the most latest incidents. In accordance to VCSO, Stone was caught on camera on June 13 and June 19 slashing the indicator. He was off-duty in the course of each incidents and has been positioned on paid administrative depart, pending the end result of criminal and administrative investigations into the incidents.

“I’m deeply disappointed that one of our employees involved himself in this type of illegal activity, especially when this is an infringement on someone’s First Amendment right to freedom of speech,” explained Sheriff Bill Ayub. “We will not tolerate unlawful or unethical behavior by anyone employed by our agency. We hold our employees to the highest standards, and there will be consequences for this.”

All 3 guys have been cited for vandalism as the investigation continues.