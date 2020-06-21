Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe Bryant On Family’s First Father’s Day Without Him

Vanessa Bryant is having to pay tribute to her late husband on Father’s Day.

The 38-12 months-previous star took to social media to share a special and heartwarming message to Kobe Bryant on Sunday, June 21.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world,” Vanessa captioned her publish on Instagram, which she has since produced personal. “We miss you so much. We love you forever and always.”

“Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB,” Vanessa’s closed her touching message.

Along with her unique Instagram publish, the 38-12 months-previous star posted a photograph of the late Lakers star posing with his 4 daughters: Natalia Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Bianka Bryant and Capri Bryant.

This marks the initially Father’s Day the family members has celebrated with out Kobe.

In January, he and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Also, the father-daughter duo have been two of 9 individuals who passed away in the aircraft.