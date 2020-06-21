UN special report documents ‘deliberate attacks’ on Afghan health workers

The United Nations launched a special report on Sunday expressing concern at what it known as latest “deliberate attacks” on health workers and amenities in Afghanistan for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations Support Mission in Afghanistan, or UNAMA, mentioned it documented 12 incidents of deliberate acts of violence among March 11 and May possibly 23.

The report says that eight of the incidents have been carried out by Taliban insurgents, even though 3 incidents have been attributed to the Afghan protection forces. The most horrific assault, in a maternity ward final month in a Kabul hospital that killed individuals, stays unsolved.

“At a when an urgent humanitarian response was required to protect all lives in Afghanistan, both the Taliban and Afghan national security forces carried out deliberate acts of violence that undermined health care operations,” mentioned Deborah Lyons, Unique Representative of the Secretary Common for Afghanistan. and head of UNAMA. “There is no excuse for such actions; the safety and well-being of the civilian population must be a priority.”

Afghanistan has 28,833 confirmed instances of coronavirus with 581 deaths. Despite the fact that worldwide assist organizations that check the spread of the pandemic in the nation say the numbers are considerably larger due to lack of accessibility and testing abilities.

Following the assault on the Kabul maternity hospital, Physicians With no Borders final week made the decision to finish its operations in Kabul. The worldwide charity, also identified by its French acronym MSF, mentioned it would hold its other applications in Afghanistan working, but did not elaborate.

Afghan police officers stand guard as they wait for government emergency committee firefighters to arrive to spray disinfectant on a street as a preventive measure towards the spread of COVID-19 in Kabul on June 18. (Wakil Kohsar / AFP by way of Getty Photos)

The assault at the maternity hospital triggered an hour-lengthy shootout with Afghan police and also left a lot more than a dozen individuals injured. The hospital in Dashti Barchi, a generally Shiite community, was the only task by the Geneva-based mostly group in the Afghan capital.

The Taliban swiftly denied involvement in the May possibly 12 assault, whose victims incorporated two infants, nurses, and many youthful mothers. The United States mentioned it had all the traits of the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan and that the assault targeted the country’s minority Shiites in a Kabul community that IS militants have repeatedly attacked in the previous.

The UN report emphasized that deliberate acts of violence towards health amenities, like hospitals and relevant personnel, are prohibited underneath worldwide humanitarian law and constitute war crimes.

“The perpetration of targeted attacks on health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, a when health resources are already depleted and of critical importance to the civilian population, is particularly reprehensible,” mentioned Fiona Frazer, Chief of UNAMA Human Rights.