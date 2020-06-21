Trump suggests U.S. slow virus testing to avoid bad statistics

TULSA, Okla. — President Donald Trump stated Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing simply because robust testing turns up as well several circumstances of COVID-19.

Trump advised supporters at his campaign rally that the U.S. has examined 25 million men and women, far much more than any other nation. The “bad part,” Trump stated, is that widespread testing prospects to logging much more circumstances of the virus.

“When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump stated. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test.”

The campaign of most likely Democratic presidential rival, Joe Biden, stated Trump was placing politics ahead of the security and well being of Americans.

Trump opted to hold his 1st rally in 110 days regardless of considerations from neighborhood well being officials that it could lead to more spread of the virus in Tulsa. Most of these in attendance declined to put on a mask.

“In an outrageous minute that will be remembered lengthy immediately after tonight’s debacle of a rally, President Trump just admitted that he’s placing politics ahead of the security and financial properly-currently being of the American men and women — even as we just recorded the highest amount of new COVID-19 circumstances in virtually two months and 20 million employees continue to be out of perform, in accordance to the Biden campaign’s statement:

The outbreak has killed about 120,000 men and women in the U.S., and practically a half-million throughout the world, in accordance to a count by Johns Hopkins University, although the actual numbers are believed to be greater.

The amount of newly confirmed circumstances per day has risen from about 21,400 two weeks in the past to 23,200, in accordance to an Linked Press evaluation. And in Florida, Georgia, Texas and Arizona — states that loosened their keep-at-house restrictions early — everyday deaths have been quietly increasing due to the fact early June.

“This virus has killed nearly 120,000 Americans and cost tens of millions their jobs, in large part because this president could not and would not mobilize testing as quickly as we needed it,” in accordance to the Biden campaign statement. “To hear him say tonight that he has ordered testing slowed — a transparent attempt to make the numbers look better — is appalling.”

Increasing situation numbers can partially be explained by the wider availability of testing. Mild circumstances, previously undetected simply because of limits on who could be examined, are now displaying up in the numbers.