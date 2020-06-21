Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ teacher killed in Reading terrorist attack

Tributes have been paid to an “inspirational” teacher who was killed in the Reading terror attack.

James Furlong, head of historical past, government and politics at The Holt College in Wokingham, Berkshire, has been named locally as a single of the 3 victims of final night’s horror incident.

Co-headteachers Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce paid their respects to Mr Furlong, and described him as a “kind and gentle man” who had a “real sense of duty and cared for each and every one of our students”.

In a statement, they stated: “He genuinely inspired everybody he taught by means of his passion for his topic and his commitment. He was established that our college students would create a vital awareness of international concerns and in performing so turn out to be lively citizens and have a voice.

“As a Holt local community, we all now need to have to soak up this unhappy information. Counsellors will be offered for college students and workers.

“Phrases are unable to describe our shock and sadness at this . Our ideas are with his mum, dad, brother and loved ones, and his good friends and colleagues.

“He was a cherished colleague and he will be sadly missed.”

A 25-12 months-previous guy stays in custody soon after getting arrested on suspicion of murder soon after final night’s ordeal, which took location at Forbury Gardens at about 7pm.

The suspect is a Libyan asylum seeker and psychological overall health is getting regarded a big issue in the incident, a safety supply has stated.











He has been named as Khairi Saadallah.

Officers attended along with the ambulance support and identified a quantity of folks who had been badly injured in advance of getting taken to hospital.

Lessons at Mr Furlong’s Wokingham college have been cancelled for all 12 months groups, and counsellors will be onsite for college students wishing to come to college and speak.

The regional church will also be opened from 9am for folks to go and light a candle in his memory.

Former pupils have paid tribute to their teacher, describing him as “the best”.

Jade Simon, a pupil at The Holt from 2012-2017, advised the PA information company: “He genuinely was an outstanding teacher.

“He was humorous and form and constantly created historical past pleasurable and entertaining. Historical past was constantly a single of my favourite topics and Mr Furlong constantly encouraged it.”

Keith Energy, whose daughter attends the college, stated: “He was a great guy. He was so useful and supportive of my daughter. He had a actual passion for historical past and educating and was so caring of his pupils.

“It’s so senseless. So much hatred in the world right now. I fear for my kid’s futures.”

Responding to the information, Wokingham Labour tweeted: “Devastated to uncover that James Furlong, a single of the victims of the Reading stabbings, was a teacher at the Holt.

“His reduction is a devastating blow to his loved ones, colleagues, college students, the wider Holt loved ones and our entire local community. Our ideas are with them all.”