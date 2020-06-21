Tom Petty’s Family Blocks Donald Trump From Using His Song in Campaign

Instagram

The relatives members of the late rock legend have sent a cease and desist letter to President Trump soon after the traditional song ‘I Will not Back Down’ was utilised in a campaign rally in Tulsa.

–

Tom Petty‘s relatives members have launched a joint statement denouncing U.S. leader Donald Trump‘s use of the rock legend’s hit “I Won’t Back Down” at a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

In accordance to the late star’s relatives, Tom, who died in 2017, “wrote this song for the underdog, for the common man and for everyone,” incorporating, “We want to make it clear that we believe everyone is free to vote as they like, think as they like, but the Petty family doesn’t stand for this.”

Condemning President Trump, they continued, “We believe in America and we believe in democracy. But Donald Trump is not representing the noble ideals of either.”

“We would hate for fans that are marginalised by this administration to think we were complicit in this usage. Concurrently, we have issued a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign.”

The incident is the most current in a string of related attacks on Trump by artists for working with their get the job done at rallies, with R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Neil Youthful, Guns N’ Roses, and The Rolling Stones just some of the other acts who have also objected to their music’s use at Trump’s occasions.