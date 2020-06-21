Tim Cook talks George Floyd, equality, and Trump in CBS Sunday Morning interview

Update: You can now view the complete video of Tim Cook’s visual appeal on CBS Sunday Morning suitable right here.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to make an visual appeal on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend. Cook will sit down for an in-man or woman interview with John Dickerson, and CBS has shared a number of estimates from the interview ahead of the complete episode airing tomorrow morning.

In the teaser, Cook praised a latest selection from the Supreme Court that ruled it is unlawful for an employer to fire another person simply because of their sexual orientation or gender recognize. Cook says that he is “incredibly grateful” for that selection:

“I was incredibly grateful for their opinion,” Cook advised the “60 Minutes correspondent. “And I applaud the justices who stood up and did that. You know, to me, America is on a journey toward equality. And that is one more brick in the wall, and a very important one.”

Dickerson also asked Cook about his partnership with President Trump, and no matter if the Apple CEO ever brings up social problems for the duration of meetings:

“Of course I do,” Cook advised Dickerson. “And on that issue, my mind, as I said before, all roads lead to equality. … I believe that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. It’s basically that simple. And that we start life on this equal footing and then the people that work hard can get ahead and those sorts of things. But we should start life on an equal footing. And I long for that day.”

Cook also pointed out that societal transform in latest instances has been aided by the truth that persons have cellphones to capture this kind of video. In the situation George Floyd’s murder, Cook mentioned that he thinks it will fundamentally transform the globe:

“It’s democratized,” Cook mentioned. “And indisputably you can look at those videos and see what happened as if you were there. And so, it becomes much tougher as a society, I believe, to convince themselves that it didn’t happen, or that it happened in a different manner or whatever it might be.” Of the George Floyd video in certain, Cook mentioned, “I think fundamentally this one will change the world.”

The interview comes just ahead of Apple’s Around the world Developers Conference, which kicks off on Monday. You can view the complete interview on Sunday, June 21, at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.

