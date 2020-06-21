Thousands Gather For Peaceful Juneteenth Celebration In Oakland – San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX five) — Right after weeks of often tense protests, the neighborhood gathered for a peaceful, joyful celebration Friday in Oakland for Juneteenth.

Quite a few in the black neighborhood mentioned this is their Fourth of July. It was rather a get together that left Lakeshore Avenue a parking great deal as 1000’s of folks packed into this Lake Merritt region.

Fireworks had been set off proper in the middle of the street on Grand Avenue, lighting up the evening sky. Autos crawled along Grand and Lakeshore, seeking for a location to park.

Oakland residents and other folks from the Bay Spot celebrating a historic day in black background.

“I’m just trying to make sure I celebrate black struggle, black joy and black hard work,” mentioned San Francisco resident Janay Washington.

The celebration was filled with music, foods and close friends.

“It’s nice to see people come together but still being able to celebrate us,” mentioned San Francisco’s Ebony Mayfield.

With website traffic clogging the streets, Derrick Garner with the Black Cowboy Association had what might have been the ideal mode of transportation in the park, trotting into the get together on the back of his horse.

“I’m just here to represent and using my horse as a pedestal,” mentioned Garner.

Juneteenth — also acknowledged as Freedom Day — commemorates the finish of slavery in the United States. It is a time in background that some say will get ignored in quite a few classrooms.

“They can talk about Christopher Columbus, but they’re not teaching black history. And black history is what built this country to be what it is today,” mentioned Jamal Truelove from Oakland.

This celebration at Lake Merritt comes on the heels of two probable detest crimes. Earlier this week, various ropes — which include 1 that appeared to have a noose — had been observed hanging from the trees. On Thursday, an effigy was observed dangling on a limb.

Individuals right here say Friday is about a good celebration but also a reminder that function even now wants to be completed to attain equality.

“I think people are very afraid of change but I think at the end of the day, it just needs to happen,” mentioned Washington.