These Parents Went Viral After They Bought Their Daughter A Whole New Printer Instead Of New Ink Cartridges

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

When Siti Mashita asked her mothers and fathers to purchase her new ink cartridges for her small business marketing handmade scrunchies, she received an sudden response: a photograph of her mom holding a brand-new printer, new cartridges incorporated.

“Suddenly, my dad sent me a picture of my mom posing confidently next to a printer and said, ‘Mom already bought it,'” Siti advised Information from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

