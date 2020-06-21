The Latest: Pope backs environment cleanups during pandemic

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is encouraging grass-roots movements to shield the environment soon after coronavirus lockdowns have “revealed once more the beauty of so many places free from traffic and noise.”

Francis, speaking to a number of hundred individuals gathered in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday, encouraged initiatives to care for the planet that started as a outcome of the pandemic, this kind of as one particular on Sunday to clean up the banking institutions of the Tiber River in Rome.

Francis has manufactured environmental safety a hallmark of his papacy and just this previous week, the Vatican launched a manual on implementing his 2015 encyclical “Praised Be,” which blamed wealthy nations and corporate interests for destroying the Earth in search of revenue.

Scientists all around the globe are learning the results of lockdowns and industrial shutdowns on air and sea pollution as effectively as wildlife.