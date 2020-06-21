The Last of Us Part II

This week on the podcast, Patrick and Brad Bennett carry Brad Shankar on the display to speak about The Last of Part II (TLOU2).
TLOU2 is the sequel to the wildly well-liked and critically-acclaimed The Last of Us that at first launched on the PlayStation three way back in 2013. Even though the series requires location in a zombie-ravaged publish-apocalyptic globe, it focuses on the smaller sized, additional intimate human stories.
This is a spoiler-filled podcast that skips our normal segments, so if you haven’t played the game however, conserve this episode for later on simply because it touches on all of the new game’s key story beats.
If you are wanting for spoiler-free of charge requires, Brad has an superb publish targeted on the game’s mechanics, and Patrick’s assessment, which was also light on story information. There is also an interview with the Neil Druckmann, the game’s imaginative director, on the web-site.
Note: At the finish of the podcast, Brad mentions that Just Mercy has been manufactured accessible for free of charge on the Cineplex Retail outlet amid the ongoing worldwide anti-Black racism protests. At the time of recording, that promotion was even now operating, but Cineplex has due to the fact ended it. On the other hand, the movie can even now be rented or obtained on key digital platforms, like iTunes and Google Perform. In addition, you can discover additional about the Equal Justice Initiative right here and Innocence Canada right here.