“Terrace House” Canceled After Cast Member Hana Kimura’s Death

Manufacturing of the most current season of Terrace Home, a common Japanese actuality Television display distributed by Netflix, was canceled on Wednesday immediately after 22-yr-outdated cast member Hana Kimura died of an obvious suicide more than the weekend.

Kimura, a skilled wrestler, died Saturday immediately after months of abuse she reportedly faced on the internet, following an altercation she had with a male Terrace Home cast member.

Japanese broadcaster Fuji Tv announced the cancellation of the common display in a statement Wednesday that addressed Kimura’s death.

“We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program,” it mentioned. “We have decided to cancel the production.”