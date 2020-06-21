“Terrace House” Canceled After Cast Member Hana Kimura’s Death

Manufacturing of the most current season of Terrace Home, a common Japanese actuality Television display distributed by Netflix, was canceled on Wednesday immediately after 22-yr-outdated cast member Hana Kimura died of an obvious suicide more than the weekend.
Kimura, a skilled wrestler, died Saturday immediately after months of abuse she reportedly faced on the internet, following an altercation she had with a male Terrace Home cast member.
Japanese broadcaster Fuji Tv announced the cancellation of the common display in a statement Wednesday that addressed Kimura’s death.
“We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura, who appeared on the program,” it mentioned. “We have decided to cancel the production.”
Terrace Home follows 6 men and women residing in a home as they type relationships.
Manufacturing on Terrace Home: Tokyo, the season Kimura was on, had been halted in mid-April due to the coronavirus.
The official trigger of her death has not been produced public.
Globe Wonder Ring Stardom, the women’s skilled wrestling organization of which Kimura was a member, mentioned it is cooperating with the “investigation between the parties concerned.”
Kimura’s sudden death sparked an outpouring of grief in the professional wrestling local community and in Japan. It also led to widespread criticism of the cyberbullying that other Terrace Home cast members mentioned they had faced.
Japanese lawmakers announced Tuesday that they will craft new legislation aimed at curbing on the internet abuse.
The Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline is one-800-273-8255. Other global suicide helplines can be identified at befrienders.org. You can also text Speak to 741741 for cost-free, anonymous /seven crisis help in the US from the Crisis Text Line.