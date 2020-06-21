Tennessee Newspaper Apologizes for ‘Utterly Indefensible’ Anti-Muslim Ad

Like most other information organizations, The Tennessean’s product sales crew and newsroom operate independently.

Ryan Kedzierski, vice president of product sales for Middle Tennessee, stated, “We are extremely apologetic to the community that the advertisement was able to get through and we are reviewing internally why and how this occurred and we will be taking actions immediately to correct.”

Gannett, which owns the paper, referred a request for comment to the newspaper’s coverage.

Jeff Pippenger, who recognized himself as the speaker of the Ministry of Long term for America, stated the newspaper owed the group a total refund. He could not say how substantially the ad expense.

“I stand by all the content in the ad and the content in the website,” he stated. “It seems to me the criticism is more aimed at the editorial staff at the newspaper, and the criticism about my religious convictions is simply what happens when you let your religious convictions out into the public arena.”

Ibrahim Hooper, communications director for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, stated the ad was “unfortunate” but “symptomatic of the overall rise of Islamophobia, racism and white supremacy.”

Mr. Hooper stated his group would supply education to The Tennessean’s employees on racism and Islamophobia, and that he hoped the paper would institute “real policy changes” to make confident the episode was not repeated.

Although the ad was bizarre and very likely to be interpreted by readers as this kind of, Mr. Hooper stated a minority of individuals could think the false claims about Muslims.

Kathleen Bartzen Culver, chair of journalism ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, stated that newspaper publishers have an obligation in promoting, not just in information, to “pursue truth” and prevent publishing falsehoods or inflammatory statements.