Team USA Just Got Fans Pumped for the 2021 Summer Olympics During ESPYS

Team USA is nonetheless going for gold!

Earlier this 12 months, sports activities followers discovered that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo had to be postponed since of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With new dates announced for July 23, 2021 to August eight, 2021, some followers may well be asking yourself what their favored Olympians are up to. Spoiler alert: They are additional established than ever just before to win large. During the 2020 ESPYS, athletes like Ryan Lochte, Allyson Felix, Emma Wiebe and additional appeared in pre-taped movies that will get any Olympic fan enthusiastic about the potential.

“Obviously all of our lives have been turned upside down,” soccer stud Carli Lloyd shared. “Our country and the world will eventually bounce back.”

Volleyball player April Ross extra, “This is where champions are made. How you deal with the adversity is going to determine how you come out on the other end.”

Some 11,000 athletes from additional than 200 nations have been anticipated to compete this summertime in Tokyo.