sydney cbd bar assault man sought by police

Officers had been named to the bar at Hay Street in the CBD about 9.30pm on Saturday immediately after reviews of an assault.

Yet another male bar workers member, aged 31, then attempted to intervene just before the man started out throwing punches at him and then stood on the woman’s leg as she was lying on the floor.

The man then left the venue.

NSW Ambulance paramedics taken care of the female for swelling and bruising to her head and an ankle damage. She was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for treatment method and has given that been discharged.

Police have launched CCTV vision of a man who may be ready to aid with the investigation.

The man is described as staying of Caucasian visual appeal, aged in his late 40s, 180cm-185cm tall, of a reliable construct, with greying hair and a beard. He is viewed sporting a blue jumper, dark pants and black footwear, and strolling with the assist of a strolling stick.