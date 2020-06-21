Sushant Singh Rajput psychiatrist clears air and violates confidentiality clause

Substantially has been mentioned about the Sushant Singh Rajput situation in the previous week. The actor died of suicide a week in the past. As tragic as it is, quite a few rumors about him have been circulating about what led him to this drastic stage. A single of people stories that came up was Sushant’s psychiatrist, Dr. Kersi Chavda, who uncovered that the actor regretted breaking up with Ankita Lokhande.

Dr. Kersi Chavda turned to social media to dismiss all the rumors, saying that he had by no means violated confidentiality. “DCP zone 9 … Abhishek Trimukhe … under whose preview I spoke for the three minutes … I had made this statement to the media … which was conveniently not published. So … I have not even made a statement It is amazing how much filth there is in the media … where the most basic “confidentiality issue” between a client and a therapist … is trampled with great impunity. So … Dr. Chavda … the infamous … has not done anything that could have caused so much distress and anguish in people. Dr. Chavda is a professional … who is ethical. Dr. Chavda is known to maintain confidentiality. I hope this is also very comprehensive. Thank goodness for professionals like DCP Abhishek … who knows the principles of customer privileged communication. At my request … he was kind enough to send me this snapshot! “

He also connected a screenshot displaying DCP Abhishek Trimukhe telling a journalist that the doctor’s statement has however to be recorded.