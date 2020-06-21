Surfers warned of sharks cruising coast off the Garden Route

Massive numbers of sharks are cruising the coast of the Garden Route – and bathers and surfers need to beware.

This is the warning from the Nationwide Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), right after their rescue teams spotted the apex predators in unusually excellent numbers.

Spokesperson Craig Lambinon mentioned: “NSRI are attractive to bathers, paddlers and surf boarders to be cautious along the southern Cape coastline, in distinct all over the coastline of Plettenberg Bay, due to a large variety of reported white shark sightings.

“The improve of sharks at this of the 12 months is element of the regular aggregation of these animals that get benefit of normal prey like seals and fish shut in-shore.

“A large amount of shark sightings and some encounters have been reported close in-shore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline over the past few weeks and today,” Lambinon mentioned.

He mentioned, nonetheless, NSRI and the Emergency Companies “are well prepared to deal with any incidents and NSRI carry emergency medical shark kits on our sea rescue craft, on NSRI rescue vehicles and our NSRI medics carry emergency medical shark kits in their private vehicles in an effort to ensure the quickest response to any incident”.