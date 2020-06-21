State-based cyber attack an ‘affront to Australia’s sovereignty’, former cyber security adviser says

Prime Minister Scott Morrison final week confirmed Australia has been the target of improved cyber attacks by a foreign entity, describing it as a “sophisticated, state-based cyber actor”.

Former Nationwide Cyber Safety adviser Alistair MacGibbon says the the function of the attacks was much more than very likely for approach functions and to steal Australia’s intellectual home.

“Of all the things during a COVID-19 world to steal the intellectual property of nation’s in order to advance your own industries I think is abhorrent and certainly not good global citizenship,” Mr MacGibbon advised Sky New’s Sunday Agenda plan.

“This is an affront to our sovereignty.”

Nevertheless, like the prime minister, he declined to say who he believed was behind the attacks.

Labor frontbencher Chris Bowen accused the government of getting “asleep at the wheel” when it comes to cyber security, saying it had not had a approach considering that 2016 when the earlier a single ran out.