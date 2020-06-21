LONDON – A stabbing assault in a park in southern England that killed 3 folks on Saturday is becoming investigated as a “terrorist incident,” police officials stated Sunday.

The assault occurred about seven p.m. at Forbury Gardens in the city of Studying, the Thames Valley police stated. A Black Lives Matter protest had been held there earlier in the day, though police earlier stated the stabbings have been unrelated to the demonstration.

“Incidents of this nature are very rare, although I know it will be of little comfort to those involved and I understand the concern that this incident will have caused in our local community,” Police Chief John Campbell stated in a statement Sunday.