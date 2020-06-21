Home World News Spyware technology found on phone of Moroccan journalist, report says

By Matilda Coleman

Matilda Coleman
In its report, Amnesty explained its study “demonstrates NSO Group’s continued failure to conduct adequate human rights due diligence and the inefficacy of its own human rights policy.” Due to the fact NSO says it sells its software program only to governments, Amnesty assumes the surveillance was carried out by Moroccan authorities.

In a statement, a business spokesman explained: “NSO is deeply troubled by the allegations in the Amnesty International letter. We are reviewing the information therein and will initiate an investigation if warranted.” It would not verify or deny no matter whether Morocco is a consumer.

The Moroccan government did not reply to requests for comment from The Submit.

