Spotify reportedly working on video player integration

Spotify is reportedly getting ready to integrate a video player for music video clips inside the streaming app.
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong identified a new selection on the “Now Playing” display inside the app webpage wherever consumers can decide on unique techniques to show content material. There are the typical “Album Art” and the “Canvas” selections, along with a new one particular.
Wong identified a new selection labelled “Video,” which signifies that the webpage will display total music video clips inside the app. The webpage at present states that Spotify is “still exploring” what this selection will entail, but the selection identify is fairly self explanatory.
Spotify is last but not least working on a tab to switch amongst Canvas, Album Artwork, and Video (which is new!) pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020
While Spotify has previously integrated video content material, it has been fairly constrained, as its “Canvas” selection presently displays a quick animated video clip. The services is now hunting to increase its visual selections.
It seems that Spotify is taking notes from YouTube Music’s attributes, as it presently gives total music video clips.
There is no word on when Spotify ideas to roll out this function, but it’ll be a welcome addition to the app, specifically for people who choose a visual music expertise.
Supply: @wongmjane Through: 9to5Google