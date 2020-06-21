Solano Stroll Officials Cancel 2020 Celebration Over Coronavirus Fears – San Francisco

ALBANY ( SF) — The East Bay’s greatest yearly festival, the Solano Stroll in Albany and Berkeley, has been canceled due to issues above the coronavirus overall health emergency, organizers announced Sunday.

The occasion is an East Bay tradition began in 1974 and yearly attracts an estimated 250,000 to the Solano Avenue enterprise district in the two cities.

The Solano Avenue Association, the enterprise group that organizes the occasion, explained the cancellation was a joint choice by the two cities in

consultation with the Alameda County Wellness Division.

“We take this step for the safety of everyone who enjoys and participates in the stroll: our festival guests, the performers, and off-Solano vendors, the on-Solano Avenue businesses, their staff, the staff of the cities of Albany and Berkeley, the staff of the police and fire departments that are crucial to the event; and many, many more people involved in the production of the Solano Avenue Stroll,” the association explained in an announcement.

“The worldwide pandemic has proven to be a perfect storm of calamity that makes it impossible to safely hold large events while devastating the businesses our event is designed to help,” the association continued. “We identify the reduction of human existence that has resulted from this

pandemic and are making an attempt to do every thing we can to keep away from contributing to the spread of this infectious condition. We are hopeful for a 2021 Solano Avenue Stroll.”