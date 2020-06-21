Sofia Coppola Reunites With Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett to Mark ‘Virgin Suicides’ Anniversary

WENN

The female filmmaker has a reunion with the cast members of her teen cult traditional to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2000 film adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’ guide.

Director Sofia Coppola has reunited with “The Virgin Suicides” cast to honour the 20th anniversary of the teen cult traditional.

The filmmaker was prompted to publish the script for the 2000 movie due to the fact she could not bear the believed of yet another moviemaker destroying the onscreen adaptation of the guide – a reality she brought up in the course of the reunion, hosted by Enjoyment Weekly.

“I loved that book, and I heard they (Hollywood producers) were going to make a movie of it, and I hoped that they didn’t mess it up – as that happens sometimes with books that you love,” she recalled. “I just had an idea of how I thought they should make it into a movie, so I thought I would try to learn how to write a screenplay. I started working on one just as a kind of practice. I thought I would just do a few chapters.”

Sofia finally convinced the unique producers to greenlight her script to make the lower-spending budget film, which marked her directorial debut and featured traditional performances from stars Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett.

For the duration of the chat Sofia uncovered she claimed a wig Josh wore in character as the film’s heartthrob Journey Fontaine as a trinket from the set.

“It’s in my storage! It was probably not the best quality wig, but it worked,” she mentioned even though Josh chuckled reflecting on his knowledge filming scenes in the hairpiece. “I forgot about what a pain in the a** the wig was,” he laughed.

Primary lady Kirsten, who shared a steamy kiss with Josh in the movie, also had fond recollections of the wig, especially in the scene when her character jumped into Trip’s automobile.

“The lights in the house would go off, and then I’d have to run out,” Dunst recalled. “It was such a long-winded thing to get in the car, jump on Josh, his wig would fall off… Then I bit him once, I remember. It was just a mess.”

Two decades following the release of “The Virgin Suicides”, Josh insists the movie even now ranks as the greatest knowledge of his job.

“I think it was the beginning of me finding confidence as an adult,” he stated. “Everything’s changed since then. It’s been almost 22 years since we shot it. That’s so many lifetimes; it’s absolutely insane. It was a transformative experience for me, and I’ve always said if anyone cares to ask, it’s probably my favourite filming experience.”